9,220 Shares in Amphenol Corporation $APH Bought by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 591 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Amphenol by 9.4% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,146 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coign Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE APH opened at $138.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $169.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. Amphenol Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.45 and a 52-week high of $144.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Amphenol had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 18.22%.The company had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. UBS Group set a $152.00 price target on shares of Amphenol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Amphenol from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amphenol from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 258,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.20, for a total value of $36,945,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 167,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,013,924. The trade was a 60.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $16,801,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 76,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,696,764. This trade represents a 61.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 983,194 shares of company stock worth $136,884,445 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

