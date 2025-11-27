OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD) Director Thomas Kosasa Buys 581,395 Shares

OneMedNet Corporation (NASDAQ:ONMD – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Kosasa purchased 581,395 shares of OneMedNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.86 per share, with a total value of $499,999.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,734,191 shares in the company, valued at $13,531,404.26. The trade was a 3.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Kosasa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 24th, Thomas Kosasa acquired 6,000 shares of OneMedNet stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $5,580.00.

OneMedNet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ONMD opened at $1.42 on Thursday. OneMedNet Corporation has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $4.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneMedNet

OneMedNet ( NASDAQ:ONMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in OneMedNet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of OneMedNet by 3.1% in the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,491,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 45,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Correct Capital Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of OneMedNet during the 3rd quarter worth $4,910,000. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ONMD shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OneMedNet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of OneMedNet in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, OneMedNet presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About OneMedNet

OneMedNet Corporation provides clinical imaging solutions. It offers iRWD, a solution that utilizes AI to securely de-identify, search, and curate imaging data for its partner network consisting of medical and academic research institutions to generate progression in stages of medical research, discovery and diagnostics that span the field of life sciences.

