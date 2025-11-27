Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,462,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 139,401 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.10% of Boston Scientific worth $157,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,124,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $3,230,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:BSX opened at $101.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $149.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.29. Boston Scientific Corporation has a one year low of $85.98 and a one year high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 12,891 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $1,266,927.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,889.52. This trade represents a 34.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total value of $4,923,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,561,336.74. The trade was a 21.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 175,782 shares of company stock worth $17,742,314 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.77.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

