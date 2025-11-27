Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Shares Sold by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,974 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 49,430 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 0.5% during the second quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 61,186 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 5.2% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 10,809 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 14,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Comcast from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer set a $38.00 price target on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Comcast from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.92.

Comcast Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $26.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.92. Comcast Corporation has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $43.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 18.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 21.96%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

