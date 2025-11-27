Perpetual Credit Income Trust (PCI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on December 7th

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2025

Perpetual Credit Income Trust (ASX:PCIGet Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, November 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.006 per share on Sunday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 53.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th.

Perpetual Credit Income Trust Stock Performance

Perpetual Credit Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pimco Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective.
he fund utilizes a dynamic allocation strategy across multiple fixed income sectors, with an emphasis on opportunities in developed and emerging global credit markets, to pursue current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective.

The fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in a portfolio of mortgage-related securities and other debt instruments of varying maturities.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Perpetual Credit Income Trust (ASX:PCI)

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Credit Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Credit Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.