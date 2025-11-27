Perpetual Credit Income Trust (PCI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on December 7th

Perpetual Credit Income Trust (ASX:PCI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, November 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.006 per share on Sunday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 53.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th.
Perpetual Credit Income Trust Company Profile

Pimco Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective.
he fund utilizes a dynamic allocation strategy across multiple fixed income sectors, with an emphasis on opportunities in developed and emerging global credit markets, to pursue current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective.
