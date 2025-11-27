AT&T Inc. $T Shares Sold by Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 253,316 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 217.3% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank grew its stake in AT&T by 412.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 26,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Scotiabank set a $30.25 price objective on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.64.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock opened at $25.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $29.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.44. The company has a market cap of $183.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. AT&T had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $30.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.04%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Further Reading

