Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm Sells 64,331 Shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Stock

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 64,331 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $53,394.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,257,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,363,397.15. The trade was a 1.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 25th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 42,533 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $39,130.36.

On Monday, November 24th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 88,802 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $87,025.96.

On Thursday, November 20th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 41,152 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total transaction of $36,625.28.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 66,324 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total transaction of $62,344.56.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 52,627 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $48,943.11.

On Monday, November 17th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 57,061 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $54,207.95.

On Friday, November 14th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 61,640 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $57,325.20.

On Thursday, November 13th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 90,951 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $89,131.98.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 40,669 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $44,329.21.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 55,810 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $63,623.40.

Werewolf Therapeutics Trading Up 7.3%

NASDAQ:HOWL opened at $0.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.34. The stock has a market cap of $47.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.72. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87.

Institutional Trading of Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. As a group, analysts anticipate that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

