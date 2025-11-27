B. Riley Decreases Earnings Estimates for Mastercraft Boat

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Mastercraft Boat in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 24th. B. Riley analyst A. Glaessgen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mastercraft Boat’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Mastercraft Boat’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

MCFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Research downgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Truist Financial set a $21.00 target price on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Mastercraft Boat Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercraft Boat stock opened at $18.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $305.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.89. Mastercraft Boat has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $23.93.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. Mastercraft Boat had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 5.50%.The company had revenue of $69.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.96 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Mastercraft Boat has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.430 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.160 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercraft Boat

In other news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 58,066 shares of Mastercraft Boat stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $1,182,804.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,699,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,627,533.36. This trade represents a 3.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 103,857 shares of company stock worth $2,121,382 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. Forager Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 1,802,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,499,000 after buying an additional 105,280 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,078,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,578,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 538,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,000,000 after acquiring an additional 36,569 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 10.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 259,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 24,445 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 11.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 256,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 26,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

