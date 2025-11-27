Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.21% from the stock’s current price.

ZGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Ermenegildo Zegna from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.90 target price for the company. Oddo Bhf set a $11.50 price target on Ermenegildo Zegna in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ermenegildo Zegna from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

Get Ermenegildo Zegna alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ZGN

Ermenegildo Zegna Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ermenegildo Zegna

NYSE ZGN opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.07. Ermenegildo Zegna has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZGN. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna during the third quarter valued at $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ermenegildo Zegna

(Get Free Report)

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ermenegildo Zegna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ermenegildo Zegna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.