DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Issues Earnings Results

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 8.52%.The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. DICK’S Sporting Goods updated its FY 2025 guidance to 14.250-14.550 EPS.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance
NYSE:DKS opened at $207.34 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $166.37 and a one year high of $254.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.76.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $1.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Report on DICK’S Sporting Goods
Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods
In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 20,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $4,432,117.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 299,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,204,793.10. This trade represents a 6.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 54.1% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at $417,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,974 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile
DICK’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than DICK’S Sporting Goods
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Tesla Just Got Called a “Must Own” Stock—Here’s Why
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Google’s Gemini 3 Sends Broadcom Soaring: TPUs Take Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.