DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Issues Earnings Results

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 8.52%.The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. DICK’S Sporting Goods updated its FY 2025 guidance to 14.250-14.550 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

NYSE:DKS opened at $207.34 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $166.37 and a one year high of $254.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.76.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $1.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on DKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. BNP Paribas set a $177.00 target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $226.00 target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.29.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 20,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $4,432,117.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 299,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,204,793.10. This trade represents a 6.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 54.1% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at $417,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,974 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

