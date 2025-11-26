Viawealth LLC Sells 3,919 Shares of Hormel Foods Corporation $HRL

Viawealth LLC decreased its position in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,919 shares during the period. Viawealth LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HRL. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 162.7% in the second quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth $37,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth $41,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 1,490.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HRL shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price objective on Hormel Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

NYSE HRL opened at $22.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.38 and its 200-day moving average is $27.05. Hormel Foods Corporation has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $33.80.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 6.26%.The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Hormel Foods has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.430-1.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corporation will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 12th will be given a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 12th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.67%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Further Reading

