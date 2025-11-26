SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $656,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF $IWV

SlateStone Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 96.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 214.3% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $383.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $380.36 and a 200-day moving average of $362.63. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $273.60 and a 12 month high of $391.17.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

