Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Acquires 892 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,692 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.1% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 12,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Amazon.com by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.71, for a total transaction of $1,113,284.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 498,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,931,933.22. The trade was a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total value of $280,316.57. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,148 shares in the company, valued at $5,925,398.28. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,234 shares of company stock worth $19,052,442. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $229.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $258.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna set a $300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.78.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

