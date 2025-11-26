Avantor, Inc. $AVTR Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,161 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Avantor worth $6,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 288.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Stock Performance

Shares of AVTR opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of -91.10, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.00. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $23.32.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Avantor had a positive return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 1.25%.The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Avantor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.880-0.920 EPS. Research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Summe acquired 100,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,000. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AVTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Avantor in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $12.00 price target on shares of Avantor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

