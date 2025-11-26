Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Has $34.09 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,224 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,171 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for about 0.8% of Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $34,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 3.8% in the second quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,958 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.4% during the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Up 5.0%

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $242.46 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $244.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.03.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.380 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMAT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.08, for a total value of $936,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 88,351 shares in the company, valued at $20,681,202.08. This represents a 4.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.