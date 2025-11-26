Copart, Inc. $CPRT Stock Position Lowered by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC decreased its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,047 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CPRT. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 1,063.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its stake in Copart by 83.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $39.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.06. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.67 and a 1-year high of $64.38.

Insider Activity at Copart

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 33.41%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $1,087,635.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,360.28. The trade was a 43.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $3,907,000.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 353,123 shares of company stock valued at $15,873,689. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Copart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Copart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Copart in a research report on Friday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

