Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR is Kennondale Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Kennondale Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 300.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,256 shares during the period. Interactive Brokers Group accounts for 4.4% of Kennondale Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Kennondale Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 303.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,810,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,715,000 after buying an additional 31,458,885 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 288.7% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,803,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,449,000 after acquiring an additional 9,509,805 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 227.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,148,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,051,682 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 190.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,682,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2,148.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,441,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $63.17 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.82 and a 52-week high of $73.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.71 and a 200-day moving average of $61.60. The company has a market capitalization of $107.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 10.12%.The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 10,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $734,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 198,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,710,576. The trade was a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jill Bright acquired 400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 10,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,548.80. The trade was a 4.04% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,026,711 shares of company stock worth $65,238,880. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler set a $80.00 target price on Interactive Brokers Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $80.00 price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.08.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Featured Articles

