Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS Shares Sold by Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,162 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up 11.4% of Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $15,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 23,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Fairman Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $73.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $54.98 and a twelve month high of $75.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3597 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

