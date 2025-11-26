Contrasting Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) and Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR)

Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR – Get Free Report) and Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mobile-health Network Solutions and Mitesco”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Mobile-health Network Solutions alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobile-health Network Solutions $7.65 million 0.23 -$3.38 million N/A N/A Mitesco $40,000.00 52.37 -$2.51 million ($0.14) -0.99

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Mitesco has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mobile-health Network Solutions.

0.0% of Mitesco shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Mitesco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mobile-health Network Solutions and Mitesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobile-health Network Solutions N/A N/A N/A Mitesco 1,639.45% N/A -744.83%

Risk and Volatility

Mobile-health Network Solutions has a beta of -2.49, meaning that its stock price is 349% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitesco has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Mobile-health Network Solutions and Mitesco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobile-health Network Solutions 1 0 0 0 1.00 Mitesco 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

Mitesco beats Mobile-health Network Solutions on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mobile-health Network Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Mobile-health Network Solutions, an investment holding company, provides telehealth solutions in Singapore. The company operates in two segments, Telemedicine and Other Services, and Sale of Medicine and Medical Devices. It offers MaNaDr platform, a 360-degree healthcare ecosystem, which connects users and service providers through the range of healthcare services and product offerings that can be accessed through the mobile application and website. The company also provides a range of primary healthcare services, including general medical consultations, treatment and management of acute and chronic conditions in adults and children, vaccinations, and health screenings for work permit applications, as well as pre-employment health screening, children's health services, geriatric care services, and minor surgical procedures. In addition, it offers healthcare and wellness-related products through its online e-commerce platform; wholesale distribution of pharmaceutical products to clinics; and MaNaCare, a platform that provides a range of corporate healthcare and wellness services, including GP, specialist and allied healthcare panel services, tele-consultation services, in-person clinics, on-site health screening, and online marketplace and forum, as well as wellness programs to corporate customers. Further, the company develops IT systems on mobile phone and web portals; operates pharmacies, clinics, and drug stores; and offers beauty and other personal care services, as well as other general medical and health services. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Mitesco

(Get Free Report)

Mitesco, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in healthcare technology and services business. Mitesco, Inc. is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile-health Network Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile-health Network Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.