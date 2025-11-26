Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Bought by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.7% of IFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $11,102,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,140,494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $250,213,000 after acquiring an additional 86,978 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,136,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $249,295,000 after purchasing an additional 63,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $254.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.78.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.5%

AMZN opened at $229.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.71. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $258.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total transaction of $280,316.57. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,925,398.28. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 8,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $2,043,495.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 80,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,900.90. This represents a 9.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,234 shares of company stock worth $19,052,442. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

