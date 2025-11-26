FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Pfizer Issued By Zacks Research

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Pfizer in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 25th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $3.15 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.10. The consensus estimate for Pfizer’s current full-year earnings is $2.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.39.

PFE opened at $25.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $27.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.94 billion. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFE. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Curio Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 36,600.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

