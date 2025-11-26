Zacks Research Has Negative Outlook for Zoetis Q4 Earnings

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Zoetis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Zoetis’ current full-year earnings is $6.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zoetis’ Q1 2026 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.66 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $158.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.89.

ZTS opened at $127.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. Zoetis has a one year low of $115.25 and a one year high of $181.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 496.6% in the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 201.5% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

