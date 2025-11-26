Waterloo Capital L.P. Takes $201,000 Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 71.0% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 53 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 566.7% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 56 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.94, for a total transaction of $676,410.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,382,050. This trade represents a 16.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total value of $768,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,615.08. This represents a 36.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $601.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Argus decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $568.00 to $554.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $533.22.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE AMP opened at $452.69 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $396.14 and a 1 year high of $582.05. The company has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $473.72 and a 200 day moving average of $501.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.76 by $0.16. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 65.90%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.55%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

