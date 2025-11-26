Entropy Technologies LP Has $416,000 Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

Entropy Technologies LP increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 53.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 206.4% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,220,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,132,000 after purchasing an additional 821,874 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,366,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,111,000 after purchasing an additional 32,825 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 16.7% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 616,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,321,000 after purchasing an additional 88,358 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 15.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,899,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,169,000 after buying an additional 2,094,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.65 per share, for a total transaction of $31,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 7,991 shares in the company, valued at $252,915.15. This represents a 14.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

NYSE AMH opened at $32.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.49.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $478.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.75 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 24.70%.American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.860-1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 101.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMH shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

