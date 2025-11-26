Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Earns Buy Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Morningstar raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

BUD stock opened at $61.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.27. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $45.94 and a 12 month high of $72.13. The company has a market capitalization of $120.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 494.7% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 446 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter worth $28,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 602.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 527 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

