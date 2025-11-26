Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.70, but opened at $26.07. Bilibili shares last traded at $26.4340, with a volume of 835,538 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bilibili from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Benchmark raised their price target on Bilibili from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Bilibili Stock Down 1.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.90.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Bilibili by 10,989.7% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 226.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. 16.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

