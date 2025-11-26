EARNZ (LON:EARN) Shares Down 5.3% – What’s Next?

EARNZ plc (LON:EARN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.50 and last traded at GBX 4.50. 97,629 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 446,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.75.

EARNZ Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.79. The company has a market cap of £6.03 million, a PE ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17.

EARNZ (LON:EARN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported GBX (0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EARNZ had a negative return on equity of 116.64% and a negative net margin of 466.55%.

Insider Activity at EARNZ

About EARNZ

In other EARNZ news, insider John Charlton acquired 58,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 6 per share, with a total value of £3,511.68. Insiders own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

EARNZ plc does not have significant operations. Previously it was engaged in the manufactures and commercializes solar technology. It focuses to seek acquisition targets in the energy services sector. The company was formerly known as Verditek PLC and changed its name to EARNZ plc in March 2024. EARNZ plc was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

