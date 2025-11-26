Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Sold by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 941 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Adobe by 308.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,109,436 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,202,979,000 after buying an additional 2,347,562 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,575,792 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,754,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,544 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $607,443,000. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 24.7% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,848,521 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,782,642,000 after purchasing an additional 961,895 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 116.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,632,789 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $616,345,000 after purchasing an additional 880,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Adobe from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Melius downgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $428.96.

Adobe stock opened at $319.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $133.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.58 and a 1 year high of $557.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $342.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $50,344.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,576.88. The trade was a 4.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

