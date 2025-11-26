Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,472 shares during the quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vertiv by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,006,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,447,000 after purchasing an additional 291,596 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in Vertiv by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 6,951,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,490,000 after buying an additional 3,420,144 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,686,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,082,000 after buying an additional 219,970 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,496,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,416,000 after buying an additional 572,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 100.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,246,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,456 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rothschild Redb raised Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.81.

Vertiv Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of VRT stock opened at $169.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.81 billion, a PE ratio of 63.96, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.87. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $202.45.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 10.67%.The business’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 4.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 5,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $937,810.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,444. This trade represents a 57.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $1,943,065.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,873.52. This represents a 77.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

