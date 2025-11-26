Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,808 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 35,676 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $16,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Wise Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth about $343,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,519,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.12, for a total transaction of $4,107,972.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,714,505 shares in the company, valued at $411,686,940.60. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total value of $4,461,246.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 300,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,890,820.76. This represents a 6.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 75,676 shares of company stock valued at $16,124,589 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMD opened at $206.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $335.59 billion, a PE ratio of 118.47, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.46. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $267.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. HSBC raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Loop Capital set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.54.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

