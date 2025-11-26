Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in XPO, Inc. $XPO

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,462 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of XPO worth $11,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in XPO during the first quarter valued at about $2,525,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in XPO by 9.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 163,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,536,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO Stock Performance

Shares of XPO opened at $140.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.45. XPO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $161.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. XPO had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The firm had revenue of ($2,243.00) million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XPO shares. Truist Financial set a $145.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on XPO from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Redburn Partners set a $156.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of XPO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other XPO news, Director Allison Landry sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $438,880.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,360. This trade represents a 35.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Stories

