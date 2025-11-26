Linde PLC $LIN Shares Bought by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for approximately 1.6% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Linde worth $121,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Linde by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,638,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,943,654,000 after purchasing an additional 292,492 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Linde by 5.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,600,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,470,284,000 after acquiring an additional 453,108 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Linde by 18.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,542,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,511,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,157 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth $2,097,793,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,859,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,797,156,000 after purchasing an additional 40,931 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN opened at $407.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $190.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $406.09 and a 52-week high of $486.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $445.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $460.63.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.03. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%.The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.350-16.450 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 40.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Linde from $475.00 to $455.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $516.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Linde from $535.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.83.

Read Our Latest Report on LIN

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.