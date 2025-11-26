Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 23,826 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Sava Infond d.o.o. grew its position in Lam Research by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 75,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 187,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,629,000 after acquiring an additional 17,833 shares during the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,476,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth $607,000. Finally, Glass Wealth Management Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC now owns 28,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Up 1.0%

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $151.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.43 and its 200 day moving average is $113.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.32 and a 12 month high of $167.15. The stock has a market cap of $190.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.87.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 60.60%. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on LRCX. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Lam Research from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lam Research from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. HSBC set a $127.00 target price on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $7,249,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 251,047 shares in the company, valued at $34,870,428.30. This trade represents a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bethany Mayer sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total transaction of $207,667.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,652 shares in the company, valued at $264,303.48. This represents a 44.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,608 shares of company stock valued at $14,916,496. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.