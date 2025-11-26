Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Stock

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.36.

URBN stock opened at $76.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.23 and a 200-day moving average of $70.07. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $41.89 and a fifty-two week high of $80.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.09. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total transaction of $237,218.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,072.29. This represents a 25.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Egan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $70,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,250 shares in the company, valued at $999,210. This trade represents a 6.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 44,400 shares of company stock worth $3,118,738 in the last quarter. 31.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 180.2% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 125.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

