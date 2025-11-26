Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $142.34, but opened at $137.00. Nutex Health shares last traded at $139.03, with a volume of 18,814 shares trading hands.

NUTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Nutex Health from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen cut Nutex Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Nutex Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutex Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $847.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.51.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Nutex Health in the third quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Nutex Health by 966.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutex Health in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new stake in Nutex Health in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Nutex Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutex Health Inc operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management.

