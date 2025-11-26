Viawealth LLC Has $256,000 Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Viawealth LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Viawealth LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 474.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $224.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.27.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $195.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.12 and a 200-day moving average of $182.80. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $162.29 and a 12 month high of $251.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.25.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 72.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $171,937.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,226 shares in the company, valued at $4,167,375. The trade was a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $38,317.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,389.28. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,249 shares of company stock valued at $231,358 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Further Reading

