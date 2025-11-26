Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Nidec Corp. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.70, but opened at $3.02. Nidec shares last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 3,232 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NJDCY. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Nidec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nidec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Nidec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Nidec had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 6.06%. Research analysts expect that Nidec Corp. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment/machine tools, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products, as well as mold, molding, cutting, and machining components.

