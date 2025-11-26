Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $140.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $109.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $133.00 price target on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Autoliv from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Autoliv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $134.00 price target on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 target price on Autoliv in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autoliv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.88.

Autoliv Stock Performance

NYSE ALV opened at $119.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $75.49 and a 52-week high of $129.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.52 and a 200-day moving average of $116.09.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The auto parts company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.22. Autoliv had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autoliv will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autoliv

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 30,734 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Autoliv in the 3rd quarter worth $10,750,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Autoliv by 212.7% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 40,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after buying an additional 27,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the third quarter worth about $15,086,000. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

