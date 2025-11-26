Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Trims Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH cut its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,951 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.8% in the second quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 8,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 21.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of LSCC opened at $67.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.21. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 52 week low of $34.69 and a 52 week high of $76.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.53, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.74.

Insider Activity

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 6.47%.The company had revenue of $133.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.300-0.340 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Tonya Stevens sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total value of $173,082.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 74,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,973,208.75. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total value of $974,700.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 107,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,987,819.24. This represents a 12.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 26,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,214 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Lattice Semiconductor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Benchmark raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.