Amentum (NYSE:AMTM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank Of Canada Analyst Says

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on shares of Amentum from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities set a $35.00 target price on shares of Amentum in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Amentum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amentum from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Amentum in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

Shares of NYSE:AMTM opened at $30.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Amentum has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $31.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 113.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.44.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Amentum had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Amentum has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amentum will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Securities LLC acquired a new position in Amentum during the 1st quarter valued at about $798,869,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Amentum by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,061,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,121,000 after buying an additional 3,647,210 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amentum by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,191,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334,871 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amentum during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,015,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Amentum by 52.6% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,460,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Amentum Company Profile

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

