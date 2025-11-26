Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.80, but opened at $12.60. Green Dot shares last traded at $11.7980, with a volume of 375,231 shares.

GDOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Northland Securities set a $14.25 price objective on shares of Green Dot and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Green Dot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Northland Capmk cut Green Dot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $12.56.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.26 million, a P/E ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 0.80.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $491.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.84 million. Green Dot had a positive return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 2.33%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Green Dot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.440 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Green Dot Corporation will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the first quarter valued at $1,089,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 436.8% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 230,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 187,293 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,901,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

