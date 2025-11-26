Waterloo Capital L.P. Buys Shares of 1,217 Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its position in Analog Devices by 3.9% during the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management increased its position in Analog Devices by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management now owns 1,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 14,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $3,078,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 63,048 shares in the company, valued at $15,525,570. The trade was a 16.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.95, for a total value of $2,349,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 163,640 shares in the company, valued at $38,447,218. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 39,750 shares of company stock worth $9,598,496 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $252.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.98 billion, a PE ratio of 64.29, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $238.83 and its 200 day moving average is $235.61. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.65 and a fifty-two week high of $258.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.04. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.02%.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.