RiverPark Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

RiverPark Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 1.2% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,335,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,115,025,000 after purchasing an additional 670,302 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,188,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,429,590,000 after buying an additional 109,904 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,219,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,090,027,000 after buying an additional 71,794 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,631,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,798,465,000 after buying an additional 11,988 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,499,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,732,975,000 after acquiring an additional 457,080 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $655.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $644.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $608.92.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $578.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.57, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.62. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $425.00 and a 1-year high of $616.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $497.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $504.41.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 28.58%.The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $2,012,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,850. This trade represents a 37.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Henry L. Charlton sold 13,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $7,963,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,480. This represents a 81.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,164 shares of company stock worth $61,916,172. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

