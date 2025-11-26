Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.7% of Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 13.7% during the second quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 120.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 364,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,098,000 after acquiring an additional 199,258 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS now owns 17,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,684,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 156,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,993,000 after purchasing an additional 17,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 3,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $538,133.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,816 shares in the company, valued at $5,300,039.68. This represents a 9.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 3,227 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $491,246.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 61,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,402,333.72. This trade represents a 4.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 31,308 shares of company stock worth $4,768,692 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.53.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.0%

PG opened at $148.46 on Wednesday. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $144.09 and a one year high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.97.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 19.74%.The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.61%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

