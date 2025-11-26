670 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Purchased by Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $32,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Caterpillar by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $476.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Argus upped their target price on Caterpillar from $460.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $675.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $506.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.32.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 14,638 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.36, for a total transaction of $8,231,825.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 80,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,106,333.24. The trade was a 15.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $568.86 per share, with a total value of $170,658.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,730.42. This represents a 3.92% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 86,229 shares of company stock worth $43,323,118 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $566.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $523.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $440.04. The company has a market cap of $265.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.51. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $267.30 and a one year high of $596.21.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $17.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 47.16% and a net margin of 14.34%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.01%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

