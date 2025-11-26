Inceptionr LLC Makes New $1.46 Million Investment in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,326,774 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,494,605,000 after acquiring an additional 357,263 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,790,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,814,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,148 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,709,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $771,359,000 after purchasing an additional 446,123 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,575,953 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $747,437,000 after buying an additional 40,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,317,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $496,892,000 after acquiring an additional 33,818 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total transaction of $347,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 106,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,544,528.20. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $195.31 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.43 and a fifty-two week high of $201.50. The stock has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.08. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.010 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, November 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KEYS. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $230.00 price target on Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.36.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

