Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $214.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.41 million. Super Hi International had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 6.81%.
Super Hi International Trading Down 2.2%
NASDAQ HDL opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of -0.58. Super Hi International has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Hi International
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Super Hi International stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Super Hi International Holding Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HDL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.
Super Hi International Company Profile
Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.
