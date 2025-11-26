Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Cheetah Mobile had a negative return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 47.30%.

Cheetah Mobile Trading Up 2.3%

CMCM opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.02. The company has a market cap of $263.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.85. Cheetah Mobile has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $9.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cheetah Mobile to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cheetah Mobile in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Trading of Cheetah Mobile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cheetah Mobile stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,680 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc along with its subsidiaries, engages in provision of internet services, artificial intelligence, and other services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Japan, and internationally. The company's internet products include Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications; and Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices.

Further Reading

