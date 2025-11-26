RiverPark Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

RiverPark Advisors LLC cut its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,744,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5,891.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 247,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,510,000 after acquiring an additional 243,271 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $23,767,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 52.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,113,000 after acquiring an additional 215,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,679,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $158.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.44.

In related news, major shareholder Susan Ocampo sold 150,424 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total transaction of $19,920,650.32. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,584,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,711,359.03. The trade was a 4.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,813,447 shares of company stock valued at $254,191,554 in the last ninety days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTSI opened at $165.88 on Wednesday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.00 and a 12 month high of $179.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of -164.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $261.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.16 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 7.71%.The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

