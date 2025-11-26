Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Grows Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Quest Diagnostics accounts for about 1.3% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $7,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% in the second quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 2,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 28,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total transaction of $5,293,250.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 38,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,132,453.04. The trade was a 42.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 7,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.35, for a total value of $1,488,683.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,745.50. This trade represents a 51.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,118 shares of company stock worth $7,127,684. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE DGX opened at $192.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.80. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $148.70 and a one year high of $197.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.09. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.760-9.840 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.56%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

